Help Our Family Keep Our Home

Two years ago, the bank transferred the title to their name without our knowledge. My parents have been fighting this in court, and the case is still ongoing. The interest has stopped accumulating, but we now need to raise 2,300,000 to settle the debt and keep our home.





We're asking for support to help us pay what's owed so we can resolve this matter and stay in the home we've worked so hard for. Your help would mean everything to us during this challenging time.