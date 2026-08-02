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Help Our Family Keep Our Home

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byVernon Breding

Help Our Family Keep Our Home

About a year ago, my wife was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Since then, she has faced several other urgent health concerns, and our family has spent much of the past year moving from one medical crisis to the next.

Over the last several months, I have also developed health problems that have prevented me from working full-time consistently. I am still employed and continue working whenever I am physically able, but the lost hours and reduced income have left us falling further behind.

We now owe money on nearly all of our bills and are dangerously close to being evicted from our apartment.

My wife and I have two children at home, a toddler and a tween. My greatest concern is keeping a stable roof over their heads while we work our way through this. I am not unemployed, and we have not stopped trying. I am continuing to work, and we are doing everything we can to regain our footing. We have simply reached a point where we cannot catch up without help.

The money raised will go directly toward our overdue rent and essential household bills. Our immediate goal is to prevent eviction, keep our children securely housed, and give our family enough breathing room to begin recovering financially.

As a husband and father, it is difficult and humbling to admit that I cannot get my family out of this situation by myself. But keeping my children safe and housed matters more than my pride.

If you are able to give, any amount would make a real difference for our family. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign would also help tremendously. We would also be grateful for information about churches, charities, or community programs that may be able to assist us.

Thank you for reading our story, praying for our family, or helping in any way you can.

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