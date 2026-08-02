Help our family Honor my Mother

My name is Amy, and I am asking for help after losing my mom, Debbie Lucero She was everything to our family. She was there for all of the biggest moments in my life, including when my children were born, and she was also there for some of her grandchildren being born. For years, my mom had been very sick. Two years ago, she fell into a diabetic coma, and when she woke up, her mind was never the same. After that, she had to go to dialysis three times a week, and eventually her body started shutting down. She passed away in the hospital, alone, and that pain has been one of the hardest parts of all of this to carry.





I am trying to take time away from work so I can help with her funeral arrangements and be there for my family, but I am struggling to afford it. The funds raised will help me cover my bills, rent, and electricity for the month, along with travel costs like gas and hotels, food while I am away from home, and funeral expenses so we can give my mom the proper goodbye she deserves. Any support means more than I can say. I know times are hard for everyone, and if I were able to, I would help others the same way I am asking for help right now. Thank you so much to everyone who is able to help me during this heartbreaking time. It is truly appreciated.





$amy79mom (CashApp)