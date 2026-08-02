Help Our Family Get Back On The Road And Work

Hi everyone, I’m reaching out today during a really tough season for my family. Recently, my car's engine developed a blown cylinder, leaving it completely beyond repair. To get back on the road, I need an entirely new motor, something we simply cannot afford right now. Without a working vehicle, I am unable to get to work, and with everyday bills piling up, the stress has been overwhelming. My car isn't a luxury; it’s our lifeline. It is what allows me to go to work every day, earn an income, and provide basic necessities for my wife and our 5 year old child. We’re doing everything we can to stay positive, but every working car we find costs over $1,000 a gap we just can't bridge on our own right now. How Your Support Helps *First goal is $700 * Our main goal is to raise $1,500 to cover: * Purchasing a reliable used car so I can immediately return to work. * Basic registration & insurance setup to ensure we're fully road ready. How You Can Help * Donate: No amount is too small. Even $5 or $10 gets us one step closer to getting back on our feet. * Share: If you can’t donate right now, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and on social media means the world to us. * Encourage: A simple kind message or prayer gives us the strength to keep pushing forward. Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for helping my family regain our stability during this challenging time. With deep gratitude