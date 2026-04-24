Help Our Family Build a New Life

Let me start with something important: this is not an emergency, and I am not asking strangers to solve my family's problems for us.





My family and I came to Switzerland from Ukraine after the war changed the life we knew. We had to leave behind much of what we had and begin building our life again almost from zero.





Today, I work full-time, my wife and I are raising our two children, we pay our bills ourselves, and step by step we are trying to create a stable future for our family.





We are incredibly grateful to Switzerland for giving our family safety and the opportunity to start again.





But starting from zero in a new country takes time. You don't arrive with years of savings, established financial security, or everything a family normally builds over many years.





One of our biggest goals now is to have a reliable family car.





A car would make a genuine difference in our everyday lives — getting to work, taking care of our children, shopping, appointments, family trips, and simply having more freedom and independence.





I'm not looking for a luxury car. I'm looking for something safe, reliable, comfortable, and suitable for a family with two children.





I will continue saving and working toward this goal myself, regardless of how much this fundraiser raises. This campaign is simply an opportunity for people who connect with our story to give us a little push forward.





Every contribution — whether it's $5, $10, $20 or more — brings us one step closer.





And if you can't contribute, sharing our fundraiser with someone else would mean just as much to us.





We started our life again almost from zero.





Now we're working every day to turn that new beginning into a stable future for our children.





Thank you for reading our story, supporting our family, or simply sharing it. ❤️