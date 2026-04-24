Help Our Family After Papa's Passing

My family just lost our papa. He took care of our financial needs, and now my daughters and I are grieving and struggling to stay afloat.





Without his support, we're facing real hardship. We need help covering the basics, clothing and medical costs for my daughters, rent, and a vehicle so I can get to work and take care of them. My oldest daughter also just went through major back surgery, she is only 13. This has been a hard year for us.





Right now, keeping our family together feels uncertain. Your support would mean so much to us during this heartbreaking time. Thank you for standing with us.