Help OSCAR and ELONNA say I do❤️

Me and my fiancé have been wanting to get married one because we love one another and two to do right by God. I believe marriage is very important but to do so you need money for that! God blessed us 7 months ago with a beautiful healthy baby boy witch financially set us back and that’s okey! But we both work and that is just getting us by trying to pay the bills and providing for our baby. Me and Oscar began taking December 24th 2023 went on our first date January 27th at the time I lived 2 1/2 hours away from him he made an effort to drive up to me almost every weekend sometimes would stay Sunday and leave early Monday morning and make it to work by 9:00am after about a year he asked me move in with him!! A week after I began to get my GED finished in 3 months!! While also maintaining a Job. April 28th we found out we were gonna be parents scary and exciting truly our greatest blessing August 6th my birthday! found out we were having a baby boy!! Due date December 25th😳 labored all Christmas Day, had complication’s after pushing 5 hours, we found out something was wrong I remember praying and praying thank god my baby boy was here December 26th 2025 at 1:07pm 💕I never thought I could love Oscar any more until that day being by my side and then becoming a dad really showed me the man I had committed to I truly thank God for him he gave me so much more then I prayed for. After having his baby we new we needed to get married but my Fiancé has been trying to get his residency for about 5 years, and that made it hard for us to just go to the court house ,while being in the process we didn’t want to have to start all over by getting married, he got down on one knee when visiting me one weekend and made a promise with me and god that he was going to marry me and he stood on his promise I’ve got a beautiful ring on my finger as of may 27th but we would like to gather our loved ones and a priest to be joined together as one in Christ. As GOD tells us to do so in the bible. By the end of August we should be able to get married we would love to have our wedding this October of 2026 and we didn’t know we’re else to turn I brought up the ideal to my fiancé and he said it wasn’t and bad ideal to give it a shot. So here I am I believe God will fund our wedding weather that be through our brothers and sister in Christ our through hard work and late nights. I love my fiancé he works so much we would appreciate it so much if you helped us say I do to one another or even if you stayed this long and read our story God loves you all have a blessed day!❤️