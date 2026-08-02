Help My Son Get His First Car

My son is 13 and working hard to save up money. He mows grass, cleans up yard debris, and helps with different things around the neighborhood. He's been putting in the effort because he has a dream: to get a car he can work on and be ready to drive when he turns 16.





Right now, he's doing everything he can on his own, but he needs help to make this happen. A vehicle to learn on and restore would mean so much to him, it would give him something real to work toward and a chance to develop skills that will serve him for years to come.





If you're able to help my son reach his goal, it would mean the world to him. Thank you for believing in his dream and supporting a young person who's already showing the kind of work ethic we all hope to see.