Help My Niece Pursue Her Dental Hygiene Dream

I adopted my niece and was promised that college would be fully covered by a state program. Due to recent changes, the state denied us, leaving us short on funding.





My niece wants to attend a Tennessee state university to become a dental hygienist. This has been her dream since she was a kid. She's applied for grants and other federal aid, but she's still $6,000 short.





Your support would help her pursue the education she's worked toward and make her dream possible. Thank you for standing with her.