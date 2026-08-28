Help My Nephew Jason Slater Get Back on His Feet

My nephew-Jason Slater was living in Kentucky with his girlfriend for 3 years, an argument led to him-having to leave Kentucky . His family was able to come up with enough money to get him back home to Jersey , after a phone call to his ex-girlfriend to see how their one year-old daughter was doing he was arrested because he was not supposed call her and-was sentenced to 60 days in jail. As a result of this, he lost everything his job and where he was living. We are doing everything we can to help him find housing Welfare is not helping. 🚨 He is homeless. Any money raised will be used for basic necessities food, clothing, and shelter his father Mark Slater can be found on Facebook. Please consider donating, any amount will be wholeheartedly be appreciated. Thank you.