Help My Family Rebuild After Loss

I'm raising funds to help my family and me after losing our parents. We're struggling with homelessness and financial hardship, and I'm facing my own health challenges that have been emotionally devastating.





I was diagnosed with HIV, and the impact on my mental health has been overwhelming. Right now, I'm struggling to find food and shelter, and I need a safe place where I can feel secure. I've lost so much, my job, my car, my home, and my family has been torn apart. My siblings are separated, some have passed away, and I haven't heard from the others. I've been on my own without my mother and father, and I'm doing my best to hold on.





Your support would mean everything as we work to rebuild and find stability. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.