Help My family get back on our feet

I’m asking for help during one of the hardest moments my family and I have faced.

I recently lost my job, and the loss of income has put us in a very difficult financial position. I have a new job offer on the way, and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work and rebuild our stability. Unfortunately, I’m struggling to make it through the gap between where we are now and when that income begins.

Right now, my rent is behind, my vehicle has been repossessed, and my phone service is at risk of being shut off. My phone is extremely important because I need to stay in contact with my new employer and complete the communication necessary to get started.

In the meantime, I’ve been working at a food truck and taking on other side jobs whenever I can. I’m working, but the income from those jobs simply isn’t enough to catch up on everything my family needs right now.

As a husband and father, this has been incredibly difficult for me emotionally. I feel a tremendous responsibility to provide for my family, and honestly, there have been moments where I’ve felt like I’m letting them down. I’m doing everything I can to change our situation, but right now I could really use some help getting through this difficult stretch.

The money raised will go toward our most urgent needs, including:

Getting our rent caught up and keeping our housing secure Restoring and maintaining phone service so I can stay connected to my employer Transportation and vehicle-related needs Groceries and other basic necessities Other immediate household expenses

I’m not asking for someone to fix our lives for us. I’m asking for a little help getting across the bridge to stability. I have employment coming, I’m working side jobs in the meantime, and I’m determined to get my family back on solid ground.

If you can donate, even a small amount, I would be incredibly grateful. If you cannot donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could help us more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, for caring about my family, and for helping us get through this difficult chapter. I truly appreciate every bit of support.