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Help my family and the poor who are in distress

Goal€2,000,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byCOURA GEOUS

Help my family and the poor who are in distress

I am courageous.

I am in great distress. For years I have suffered in silence because of this situation and due to wicked neibhors that and always plot to diffamate against us just to get us evicted by wickeness. I am looking for individual housing for myself, my mother, and her children, one of whom is a handicap. We are used to

moving from house to house for years, always in very unsanitary and dilapidated conditions, with exorbitant rents. We have always been victims of unscrupulous landlords who, even though we always pay our rent, create false debts. Finding stable housing has been difficult. We have endured these injustices for a long time and are tired of our urgent and difficult situation. For a very long time, we have never had anyone to help us. My mother has always taken care of her five children alone, including one who is a handicap, with the mattress on the floor in the flooded house. The rotten and cracked walls were blackening day by day, leaning precariously and risking collapse due to the earthquake. The house is infested with rats, cockroaches, insects, and centipedes. We were forced to leave urgently and we are looking for a new house because we lost all my furniture and mattresses as a result.

I am currently unemployed, forced to move due to the risk of eviction, and I would like to provide my family with a decent home. However, buying a house or property is too expensive, making it very difficult for the poorest and most modest people to purchase a home. I would also like to thank you for everything that will allow us to breathe easier. I love you all. Thank you very much.

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