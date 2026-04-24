Help My 2 Daughters - Food & Education

Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh dear brothers and sisters.





I am a single father living in Saudi Arabia. My name is [আপনার নাম] and I am raising my two beautiful daughters alone after their mother passed away.





Life has become very challenging for us. I try my best to provide for them but the cost of living, food, rent and school expenses are very high. Sometimes I cannot afford basic necessities for my girls and it breaks my heart as a father.





I am starting this fundraiser to ask for your kind help and support. Your donation will go directly to feeding my daughters, paying for their school fees, buying clothes, and covering our monthly rent and bills.





The Prophet Muhammad PBUH said the best charity is to help an orphan. Please consider donating whatever you can. Even a small amount will bring food to their table and hope to their future.





If you cannot donate, please share this campaign with others. Your support means the world to us. May Allah SWT bless you, protect your family and reward you with the highest good in this life and the hereafter.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart. JazakAllahu Khairan.