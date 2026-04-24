Help Ms. Kim Walsh Heal and Recover

A few years ago, our community lost SGT Craig Walsh—a beloved son, brother, and proud veteran. While Craig’s service and memory remain a point of pride, his passing left a heavy burden of grief on his mother.

In the years following Craig’s death, she has fought through overwhelming depression while enduring a difficult, traumatic relationship. Right now, she needs our help to get back on solid ground.

Her primary vehicle—her Jeep—is currently in urgent need of repairs so she can keep her independence and daily mobility. More than that, she deeply needs a peaceful away-from-home getaway to rest, reset, and focus on her personal recovery after years of constant survival mode.

We are reaching out to friends, family, and the veteran community to help give her the breathing room she deserves. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

1. Essential Jeep Repairs & Maintenance to ensure reliable transportation.

2. A Healing Retreat & Vacation to give her a safe, restful environment to process, unwind, and heal.

3. Basic Living Support as she completes this fresh start.

If Craig were here today, he would want his mother surrounded by love and support. No amount is too small, and if you are unable to donate, sharing this story with your network means the world.

Thank you for helping us honor SGT Craig Walsh’s memory by lifting up the woman who cared for him



