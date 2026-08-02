Help Missy Heal

On January 15, Missy received the wonderful news that she was cancer free. Within the last month, she has been hospitalized twice for pain at the site of her cancer.

On August 4th, her wound care doctor recommended Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to help heal the radiation-damaged tissue. The treatment requires four days a week, three hours per session, for ten weeks.

As a single mother of seven, the mounting hospital bills and everyday expenses have become overwhelming. Missy would never ask for help herselt, but I can't stand by and watch her struggle. I'm hosting an online silent auction — the funds that are raised will be allocated to cover medical bills, transportation costs, daily living expense, and to offer some relief during this difficult period.