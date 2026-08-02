Help Michaelyn Tackett

Michaelyn Tackett is my mother and she is drowning. She has a job like me but it is not enough. She owes the IRS almost $9k. She’s behind on her rent and bills. She has 3 kids (7 year old, 8 year old and a 16 year old). She can’t afford food, gas and school supplies also. Anything helps. Even just $5 would be greatly appreciated! She helps others and now she can’t afford to help herself. She’s at the point where she may lose her car. She’s barely making ends meet so anything will help.