Help Mfitumukiza Emmanuel Build a Sustainable Farm





I am MFITUMUKIZA Emmanuel ,reaching out with humility to ask for your support.

I am currently facing financial hardship and I want to change my situation through agriculture and livestock farming. My goal is to build a sustainable project that can provide food, create income, and give me the opportunity to become financially independent.

I am raising $30,000 to establish and develop this farming and livestock project.

How the funds will be used

The money raised will be used for:

Purchasing or preparing land for farming

Seeds, fertilizers, and other farming inputs

Purchasing livestock

Building appropriate shelters for the animals

Farming equipment and tools

Water and other basic agricultural needs

Supporting the project until it becomes productive and sustainable

This is not simply a request for money. I am asking for a chance to build a better future through hard work.

Any amount can make a difference. Whether you are able to give $10, $50, $100, or more, your support will help me move closer to establishing this project.

If you cannot donate, I would be deeply grateful if you could share my fundraiser with your friends, churches, communities, and anyone in the United States or elsewhere who may be willing to help.

Your donation can help turn a difficult situation into an opportunity for a sustainable future.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for considering supporting me.

With gratitude,

Mfitumukiza Emmanuel









🙏 God bless you.



