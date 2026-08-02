Help Me with a Mommy Makeover

I'm raising money to help cover the cost of a mommy makeover. I've been struggling with how I feel about my body, and this procedure would mean so much to me. Right now, I'm focused on just getting by with my everyday bills, so I don't have the funds to make this happen on my own. I'm working on other goals with my own money and credit, but those are taking priority. Your support would mean the world to me, and even $1 can make a difference. Thank you for considering helping me achieve this dream.