Help Me Through Homelessness and Crisis

For the first time in 30 years living on my own, I'm homeless in Stone Mountain. I also lost my items in a Zipcar due to a delayed flight. When I reached out to my family, they focused on my money and used my mental health as a gateway instead of helping. My in-law relationship has made things harder.





In the last 24 hours, I've had five anxiety attacks. The mental intensity has been overwhelming. I'm not asking for pity, I want people to know that mental illness is real. Right now, I need help getting back on my feet.





If you're able to donate, these funds will go toward food, shelter, and transportation. Your support would mean so much. Thank you, and be blessed.