Help me start and rebuild a home for my 3 children

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read our story. ❤️**

>

> I am a single mother of three beautiful children, ages **9, 6, and 9 months old**. I am doing everything I can to provide for them and give them a safe and stable life.

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> Recently, our home was **destroyed by the last typhoon**, leaving my children and me without the place we used to call home. Having a baby and two young children makes this situation especially difficult, because what I want most is simply to give them a safe place where they can sleep, eat, study, and feel secure again.

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> I am raising **₱200,000** to help us start over. A portion of the funds will be used as a **down payment for a new apartment**, so that my children and I can have a safe place to live.

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> I also want to use part of the funds to **learn new skills and train for a Virtual Assistant job**, as well as purchase a **computer set** that I can use to work from home.

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> My goal isn't simply to ask for help and depend on donations. **I want to use this opportunity to become financially independent and build a stable source of income for my children.** Working as a Virtual Assistant would allow me to work from home while taking care of my 9-month-old baby and my two older children.

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> I know ₱200,000 is a lot to ask, but I am hoping that with the kindness and generosity of others, we can have a chance to rebuild our lives.

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> **Every donation, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to having a home again and giving my children a better future.**

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> If you aren't able to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean just as much to us. You never know who might see our story and be able to help.

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> Thank you for reading, for caring, and for giving my family a little hope during this difficult time. ❤️

>

> **From a mother who is simply trying to give her children a safe home and a better future—thank you.**



