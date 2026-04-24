Help Me Reunite My Children with Their Father

I’m asking for help during a very difficult financial time for my family.

I am trying to raise $5,000 to help me purchase plane tickets so my two children can travel safely to their father, who has agreed to care for them if I can get them there. At this time, I am not working and I am not receiving child support from their father.

My boyfriend has been doing everything he can to help support our household, including providing food and covering our basic expenses. I am incredibly grateful for him, but the financial responsibility has become too much for one person. I don’t want him to continue carrying this burden alone.

I have also fallen behind on some of my bills because I have had to prioritize making sure we have food and other necessities. I have been doing my best to make sacrifices and stretch what we have, but I have reached a point where I need help.

The funds raised will primarily go toward:

Airfare and necessary travel expenses to get my children safely to their father Food and other immediate necessities Catching up on overdue bills and essential expenses

My goal isn’t to ask anyone to solve everything for me. I’m simply asking for a little help getting through a difficult period and creating some financial breathing room for my family.

Any amount helps, and if you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for helping my children and me through this difficult time. ❤️



