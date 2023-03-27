Help Me Resolve My Daughters’ Outstanding Tuition

I am reaching out with a humble heart to ask for help with an unexpected financial burden involving my daughters’ education.





I had been working with the school regarding outstanding tuition and was also expecting a scholarship to be applied to the balance. Unfortunately, there were delays in communication, and the scholarship was not applied as I had anticipated. As a result, I was left with a significant outstanding tuition balance that I was unable to resolve.

The situation eventually resulted in me being sued for the outstanding tuition, and I am now also facing attorney fees and additional expenses related to the matter.

I have been doing everything I can to take care of this responsibility and find a way forward, but the amount has become overwhelming. My daughters’ education is extremely important to me, and I want to do everything possible to resolve this debt and move forward.





I am asking for your support during this difficult time. Any amount you are able to contribute would be deeply appreciated. Every donation, regardless of the amount, will help me toward paying the outstanding tuition and attorney fees.

If you are unable to contribute financially, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends would mean just as much to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my family. Your generosity, prayers, encouragement, and shares are truly appreciated.





Thank you for helping me work toward resolving this financial burden and continuing to provide my daughters with the education and opportunities they deserve.