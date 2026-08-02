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Help Me Rebuild My Life and Save My Home

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySaad Qasim

Help Me Rebuild My Life and Save My Home

Help Me Rebuild My Life and Save My Home


My name is saad, and I am from Pakistan.

At very first pardon me for mentioning about the newyork location as there is no option for my state ,but i swear each and every single word in this story is true.


Writing these words is one of the hardest things I have ever done. I have always believed that if a person works hard, they should solve their own problems. Asking strangers for help was never something I imagined I would have to do. But today, I have reached a point where I have no other choice.


A few years ago, I made the decision to build a small home for my family. It wasn't a luxury or a dream mansion—it was simply a safe place where we could live with dignity. To make that possible, I borrowed money, believing that with time and hard work I would be able to repay every dollar.


Unfortunately, life did not go as planned.


Instead of moving forward, I found myself buried under debt. Today I owe approximately $5,000 USD, an amount that has become impossible for me to manage. Every day I wake up thinking about this debt, and every night I go to sleep wondering how I will ever repay it.


The emotional weight is overwhelming. It has affected my peace of mind, my confidence, and my ability to look toward the future with hope. I continue trying to improve my situation and earn an income, but right now my efforts are not enough to clear this burden.


I am not asking for luxury. I am not asking for an easy life.


I am only asking for a chance.


Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to becoming debt-free. Even if you cannot donate, sharing my story with others would mean more than you know.


Your kindness would not simply help pay off a debt—it would help lift a burden that has been weighing on my heart every single day. It would give me hope that compassion still exists and that even in the darkest moments, people can help each other stand again.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you choose to donate, share, or simply keep me in your prayers, I am deeply grateful.


May God bless you and your loved ones with health, peace, and endless kindness.

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