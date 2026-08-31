Help Me Rebuild After Job Loss and Injury

I lost my job of 20 years and was injured on the job. My left leg is now disabled, and I haven't been able to get disability support. Right now I'm living at a motel, just trying to stay afloat day to day.





I'm raising money to help pay bills and get an apartment so I can stop living paycheck to paycheck and keep from becoming homeless. Your support would mean everything to me as I work to rebuild my life. I served my nation and can’t find help.





Thank you for standing with me.