Help Me Move and Get Back on My Feet

I'm raising funds to help me get reliable transportation and move my 30-foot fifth-wheel camper to Giddings. Having a truck would allow me to move my home, look for and get to work, handle everyday necessities, and be able to travel to see my children.





The funds will help cover the cost of reliable transportation, moving expenses, fuel, and other essential needs as I work toward becoming financially stable. Your support would mean so much to me during this transition.