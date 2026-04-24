Help Me Keep My Home 🙏🙏🙏

I'm a 61-year-old woman who became unemployed due to illness. I've been searching for work, but I'm behind on bills and my mortgage is now close to three months overdue. Last month I had to apply for welfare, which has been devastating. I'm doing everything I can, selling items from my home just to keep the lights on, but I'm worried I will lose my home.





I'm raising money to help cover my mortgage and bills while I continue searching for work. Your support would mean so much to

me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.