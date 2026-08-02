Help Me Honor My Mother

My mother died yesterday. She lived in a different state, and I need to be there for her and my family right now.





I'm asking for help with two things. First, I need to cover my bills while I'm away from work to travel and be with my family during this time. Second, our family doesn't have the money for a proper funeral. We want to get her cremated and gather together to say our goodbyes and honor her the way she deserves.





She was there for all of us. Now it's time for us to be there for her. Your support would mean so much to my family as we navigate this loss together.