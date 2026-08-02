Help Me Go to Washington DC School Trip

I'm raising money to go on a school trip to Washington DC. The trip costs $1800, and my mom doesn't have that money right now.





We've been going through a hard time. My mom is a retired nurse and doesn't have a job, and my school tuition is very expensive. She can barely afford it.





The trip will include learning about history, going on trips, and walking around Washington DC. This would mean so much to me, and I'm grateful for any support that helps make this possible.