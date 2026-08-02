Help Me Get Sober and Back to My Son

I'm homeless and struggling to survive, but I'm ready to get sober so I can be the father my son deserves. My 5-year-old, Nolan, means everything to me, and I hate that he's seeing me like this. He shouldn't feel like he did something wrong, this is on me, and I'm ready to change.





Right now I have nowhere to live, no clothes, no food or water. Without a stable place, I can't hold down a job or qualify for state benefits. I'm stuck in a cycle I can't break alone.





I'm asking for help to fund my recovery. With your support, I can get the treatment and basic necessities I need to rebuild my life and be present for Nolan again. I'm not helpless, I'm ready to work, to fight for myself, and to show my son what it means to get back up.





Thank you for believing in me. Your generosity could change everything.





God bless you.