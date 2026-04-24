Help Me Get Back to Work

Hello,





A few months ago, my car broke down and was unrepairable. I was working as a Parcel Delivery Driver at the time, earning piece rate on ABN, and I hired a car for a while hoping my delivery area would pick up so I could earn enough to cover the hire costs and my bills. It didn't happen, and I became unemployed.





I need a car to get back to work. Without one, I'm stuck. But with one, I can support myself again.





I'm only asking for help from those who are kind enough and can afford to do so without putting themselves in a difficult position. Your support would mean so much to me.





Thank you for standing with me.