Help Me Get Back on My Feet ❤️

If you’re reading this, thank you for taking a moment to hear my story.

I’ll be honest—creating a fundraiser is something I never imagined I’d do. I’ve always believed in working hard and handling things on my own, so asking for help has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve made.

Recently, I found myself facing an unexpected financial setback after leaving my job. Since then, I’ve been applying for new positions every day and doing everything I can to get back to work as quickly as possible. I’m determined to rebuild, but right now I’m in that difficult space between jobs where bills don’t stop just because life gets hard.

I’m raising funds to help cover my basic living expenses while I continue my job search, including rent, groceries, transportation, phone service, and other everyday necessities. My goal isn’t to rely on others long-term—it’s simply to get through this season so I can regain stability.

Every donation, no matter the size, truly makes a difference. Even if you’re unable to give, sharing this fundraiser or keeping me in your thoughts means more than you know.

I know many people are facing challenges of their own, so I never expect anyone to give beyond what they can. Your kindness, encouragement, and support are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for believing in me during a time when I’m working hard to believe in myself. I look forward to the day I’m able to pay this kindness forward and help someone else the way others have helped me.

With love and gratitude,

Candace