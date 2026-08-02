Help Me Fix My Car and Get Back to Work

My car broke down unexpectedly, and I'm stuck. It was serviced just three months ago, but now it's not running and needed to be towed. I'm a mother to my 8-month-old son, and right now my car is my only way to get to work.





My father and I live together; he doesn't drive and has no income. Without my car, I can't get to either job, and I can't afford to lose that income.





I'm raising money to cover the repair costs so I can get back on the road and back to work. Your support would mean everything to my son and me right now. Thank you for standing with us.