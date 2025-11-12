Help Me Clear Debt and Start a Small Business

I was laid off from my job last October and haven't been able to find employment since then. To get by, I took out loans to cover my living expenses, and now I'm carrying a lot of debt and rent arrears that I'm struggling to manage.





I'm reaching out for help to pay down these debts and clear my rent arrears so I can move forward.





Your help would mean so much as I work to stabilize my situation and build something for myself. Thank you for considering.