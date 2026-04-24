Help Me Care for My Daughter After Loss

My name is Dvon Clark, and I'm from Cleveland, Ohio. I'm 25 years old, and I'm a single dad to my 7-month-old daughter, Reign. Her mother passed away in a car accident, and now it's just the two of us.





I don't want to put her in foster care. Right now, I'm struggling to cover the everyday costs of raising her on my own.





I'm asking for help so that Reign and I can stay afloat. Any support you can offer would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us, and God bless.