Help Me Build a Stable Life in Cincinnati

I'm currently homeless, but I have big dreams to make a life in Cincinnati, Ohio. I've applied to a couple of places and have the name of a good landlord, I just need help getting through the door.





I'm raising funds to cover a few months of rent, clothes, basic furniture, food, and travel as I get settled. I'm a huge believer in the power of prayer, and I know I'll get there. I just want to get there and be stable.





Your support would mean so much to me as I take this next step. Thank you for standing with me.