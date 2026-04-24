I don't want an abortion..

I'm a Christian girl facing an impossible choice. I got pregnant by my long-term boyfriend, and my parents want me to get an abortion. I could never do that. I have to save my child.





Right now, I can't stay under my parents' roof and keep my baby. I need a home for me and my child, and I'm asking for help with a down payment. If I can't secure a home in the next couple of months, I'll lose this chance to be a mother.





Your support would mean everything to me and my baby. Thank you for standing with us.