Help me and my kids relocate safely.

Hello 👋

I didn't get married with the intention of separation, but after 3 beautiful children and 10 years of emotional and physical abuse.I've reached a point where I know I need to leave.





From physical abuse to being starved, punished and locked up, with no freedom of speech or movement. Being made fun of in front of friends and family, having my religion and my choice to give my life to Christ insulted,constantly anxious, scared and living like a wilting flower, just to mention a few. Swallowing the knot in my throat every day, all while trying to be okay for my kids.





Asking for help doesn't come easily, hence I endured for such a long time (silly, right?). But I've reached a point where I know I need to leave.

I need help financially, and prayers… a lot of them. 🙏





I am planning on leaving with my children once I have the finances to do so. I have a place to stay back home, my children will be enrolled in school, and I am opening an at-home daycare with 4 students already confirmed. I hope to turn my dream of owning a daycare into a reality, while giving my children the life they deserve and getting the help I need to heal and rebuild.





No matter how small or big, I pray that your cup overflows and that all our prayers are answered. 🙏❤️