Help Margaret keep the utilities on

I am creating this fundraiser for my mom, Margaret, as a surprise because she would never ask for help for herself. Margaret is a single mom raising my two younger siblings, and she has been carrying so much on her shoulders for a very long time. I have been moved out for a couple of years, but I still see how hard she works and how much she sacrifices just to keep going. She has fallen further and further behind on bills, with every penny going toward back payments, while still trying to make rent her top priority. Today, the electric company came to her house to shut off her electricity, and that was the moment I knew I had to do everything I could to help her. On top of that, her car has been completely out of commission for over a year because of a bad engine. She has been borrowing my truck when she can, and usually my grandmas car when it is available, just to get by. I want to raise support to help Margaret catch up on her bills, prevent her utilities from being shut off, and hopefully get her car back in working condition so she can better care for our family. I am doing this because I love my mom and want to give her a little relief in the middle of such a hard season. Anything helps. If you are not able to donate, prayers are greatly appreciated too. Thank you all so much for your kindness, support, and generosity. God bless🤍