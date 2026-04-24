Help Manuel with Final Expenses for Lei

I am writing on behalf of my brother, Manuel Calhau. Over the past year, his wife Lei's health significantly deteriorated, leading to numerous hospitalizations. Manuel, who is a senior, made the compassionate choice to leave his employment to provide her with full-time care at home.





Manuel is now facing the difficult task of managing final arrangements and adjusting to life without Lei. He devoted himself entirely to her care, and we hope to offer him similar love and support during this time.





We are raising funds to help Manuel cover the costs of Lei's funeral and memorial service, as well as his immediate living expenses as he navigates this transition. Your support would mean so much to our family.