Help Make The Trip Possible for Mitzi Tyler Jeter

Dear Friends, Family, Classmates & More,

Friends are raising $2,000.00 to help cover the expenses for Mitzi Tyler, a Coosa High School alum, to travel from her hometown of Rome, Georgia, to Las Vegas, Nevada, to personally accept her second very special honor as an International Women's Boxing Hall of Famer.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help make this trip, dream & well deserved efforts possible. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser will help greatly to make the completion of this FULL CIRCLE happen.

Please keep Mitzi & her family in your thoughts & prayers as she prepares to receive another great honor representing Coosa High School in the Art of Fighting.

Thank you in advance for helping us make this Induction into the Women's Boxing Hall of Fame happen.

All funds raised will go straight into Mitzi's account, as I created this fundraiser to help her get to Las Vegas to receive this award personally.

Sincerely,

Coosa High School Classmate & Alumni Support Group.

Karen Lyn Dobson







