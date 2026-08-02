Help Lily return to Tanzania

Hi I’m Lily, and I’m raising support for myself as I prepare to return to Tanzania for a year of ministry. After coming home from a month-long mission trip from the end of May to the end of June, I have not been able to shake what God placed on my heart there. What began as a short trip became a deep calling to return. During my time in Tanzania, I served in villages, preached the Gospel, prayed with people, ministered to families, and visited homes. We saw people Saved, healed, set free, strengthened, taken care of, and encountered mightily by the Lord. I also spent 11 days in a remote village where families were walking long distances everyday, multiple times a day just to collect unclean water. By God’s grace, we were able to help fund a water well there, and as of early August it is being built. Seeing both the need and the hope in these communities changed me.





I also spent time with children at the ministry compound, where they have a safe place to live, receive an education, and be surrounded by the love of Jesus. Some of my favorite moments were the simple ones: dancing, laughing, playing, and making up stories together. Those experiences reminded me that ministry is not only about speaking to a multitude, but about being present and helping people feel seen, loved, and valued. Your support will help cover my rent in America while I am away, the cost of living at the ministry compound in Tanzania, travel to and from Tanzania, daily living and ministry expenses, and emergency needs that may come up while living abroad.





If you feel led to support me, I would be so grateful. Whether it’s a one time donation or you partner with me monthly for this mission-Every donation, no matter the size, will help me say yes to this calling and return to Tanzania to continue serving, loving, and supporting the people and communities who have deeply impacted my life. Thank you for praying for me, encouraging me, and being part of this journey.

God bless you

JESUS IS KING❤️‍🔥