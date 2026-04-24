Help Kodi Continue Her Journey to Freedom

Alright friends, our friend Kodi has been battling alcohol addiction and, after an incredibly difficult month, courageously entered a treatment center in California. She is now in a safe place where she can receive the professional care, support, and time she needs to pursue lasting recovery.





Unfortunately, Kodi’s insurance coverage ends September 1st. For her to remain in treatment and continue receiving this vital care, her fiancé must cover the remaining cost in full by September 23.





While Kodi focuses on healing, her fiancé is continuing to work, care for their precious 8-month-old son, manage their household, and carry the financial weight of treatment. He is doing everything he can to hold their family together—but this is not a burden he should have to carry alone.





Asking for help is never easy, especially during such a vulnerable season. But this is an opportunity for us to surround this family with compassion, prayer, and practical support.





Jesus calls us to love and help those in need—not based on their history or the struggles they have faced, but because they are deeply loved and worthy of compassion. Addiction does not define Kodi, and relapse does not mean that hope is lost. Recovery is possible, and right now she needs the opportunity to remain in treatment and continue doing the hard work of healing.





Every donation will help cover the cost of Kodi’s continued treatment and ease the tremendous financial pressure on her fiancé as he works and cares for their baby. No gift is too small. Together, we can help give Kodi the time, care, and support she needs to pursue lasting freedom and return home healthier and stronger.





If you are unable to give financially, please pray. Pray that Kodi would encounter the Lord deeply in this season, receive strength for each day, and find true freedom and lasting recovery. Please also pray for her fiancé—for provision, endurance, and peace—and for their sweet son as their family walks through this difficult time.





Let’s rally around this family and remind them that they are seen, loved, and not alone!