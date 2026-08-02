Help Kennedy and her mom move out.

So it’s always been hard for us moving state from state job from job apartment from apartment because there’s always something going on with the apartments like mold or sewage and unhealthy living things that affect our health in the long run. Also just for years and years my mom has been wanting to purchase her dream home and because of financial reason she has not been able to. She has not even been able to find a stable job. Her job is always ending and it’s just always something and she never loves where she lives and I want her to love where she lives and I want us to find out dream home. Finally have the space we need and it’ll be our forever home and we’re satisfied and we won’t have to think about moving every year to two years and it’s just you know thank you anything helps. God bless you guys.💓🥹 simply just can’t afford to have our dream home