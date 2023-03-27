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Help Keep This Memorial on the Road

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTristan Gillespie

Help Keep This Memorial on the Road

The Charlie Kirk Legacy Project started with a simple goal: create a mobile memorial that could go where people are, honor Charlie’s life and legacy, and keep the message of faith, courage, leadership, and conviction moving forward.

The Cybertruck has become the centerpiece of that mission. It is more than a vehicle. It is a mobile memorial that can travel to campuses, community events, memorial gatherings, churches, and Turning Point events across the country. Wherever it goes, it creates conversations, gives people a place to remember Charlie, and gives us an opportunity to encourage others to stand boldly for what they believe.

This project was never created to make money. Up to this point, I have personally carried the financial responsibility of keeping the truck, maintaining it, traveling with it, and making it available for events. As the project continues to grow, that is becoming harder to sustain on my own.

That is why I am asking for help.

The goal of this fundraiser is to keep the Charlie Kirk Legacy Project Cybertruck on the road and available for future events. Donations will help cover the cost of the vehicle, insurance, maintenance, travel, charging, lodging, event transportation, signage, memorial materials, and other expenses necessary to continue bringing the project into communities.

I do not know exactly where this project will lead or every opportunity that will come from it. I simply believe that when God gives you a clear inspiration to do something, sometimes your responsibility is just to say yes and take the next step.

There have been times when God has provided more than I needed, and there have been times when things have felt much closer to the edge. Through both, I have learned that there is peace in knowing that God is in control and that what needs to happen will happen in His timing.

My hope is that this project continues to be something that brings people together, encourages young people to live with courage and conviction, and preserves a legacy that inspired so many people to get involved, speak up, and live out their faith.

If you believe in that mission and would like to help keep this mobile memorial moving, I would be incredibly grateful for your support.

Every donation, share, prayer, and conversation helps.

Thank you for helping carry the legacy forward.


https://youtube.com/shorts/EqmBl2GXAkQ?feature=shared


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