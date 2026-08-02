Help Kayla's Family Through Cancer Treatment

My sister Kayla was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and just had surgery. She's in so much pain and needs to go to the doctor back and forth, which means gas costs add up fast. Her husband works so hard and is paying the bills and taking great care of their daughter, but insurance won't always cover Kayla's medications, sometimes they only pay for half. That means he comes up short on bills. He's had to choose between getting Kayla's meds and other necessities, like school shoes for their daughter. Kayla has always helped our community. Now she and her family need support. Your help would mean so much to them during this difficult time.