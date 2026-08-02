Help Jose Serve in Peru

I’m Jose, and I’m raising support for my upcoming trip to Peru, where I’ve been invited to serve alongside the men’s ministry, Every Man Leads Ministry. I have been saved for over 25 years, and after recently attending a men’s retreat led by Every Man Leads Ministry, I truly felt God stirring my heart and leading me to take this step of faith on my first-ever missions trip. This opportunity means so much to me because it is a chance to serve churches and different ministries in Peru, grow in my faith, and be available for whatever God wants to do through this journey.





The funds raised will help cover my airfare, room and board, and the basic travel expenses needed to make this trip possible. More than anything, I would value your prayer. Please pray that God prepares our hearts before we go, gives us wisdom and humility as we serve, opens doors for meaningful ministry, and protects our team throughout the trip. Most of all, please pray for the people we will meet, that they would experience God’s love and be strengthened in their faith. If God places it on your heart to support this mission financially, I would be deeply grateful. Every gift, no matter the size, will help me take part in this opportunity to serve in Peru and support the work we’ll be doing there.