Help Her Drive Toward a Brighter Future

Before she was even born, my niece was deeply loved. I remember walking beside my sister during her pregnancy, already dreaming about the life ahead for this little girl. I was there the day she came into this world, and I have loved her fiercely every day since.





Now that she’s graduated from high school, she is eager to help support her family after her father chose to walk away several years ago from his four daughters. My sister has carried the weight of raising them alone, working long hours while dealing with various health issues. This leaves her with little time or energy to run errands, attend doctor appointments, keep up with the house, and facilitate activities and visits with friends for her kids.





Like so many families, they are doing everything they can, yet still struggling to maintain their household. The only thing standing between my nieces and a bright future is transportation. It isn’t safe to walk or bike where they live, and without a reliable vehicle, she can’t take this important step toward easing the burden on her mom.





We are hoping to raise $5,000 to purchase a safe, dependable car and its related costs—something many take for granted. For this family, it will be life-changing. It will allow her to ease her mother's burdens, help her household, and begin building a stable future.





If you believe this has merit, any contribution truly helps. If you are unable to donate, prayers and sharing this page mean so much.