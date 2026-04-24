Help for the Peters Family

Our friend and employee, Jake Peters, was tragically killed in a farming accident on Saturday, August 15. He leaves behind his wife, Maria, four precious children, and a baby due next month. Many have asked how they can help. Maria's greatest need right now is financial. Last year, one of her sons was hit by a grain truck. He has had one surgery to repair his bladder and ureters and will be requiring a second surgery soon. This family has been through so much already. The funds raised here will help alleviate the huge surgery/medical costs, the funeral expenses, and will help her care for her children and the birth of her baby. We are so thankful for your support! (I'm sorry the photo is sideways, it would not let me rotate)