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Help for Running & Travel Expenses

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byClaudine Nicholas

Help for Running & Travel Expenses

I’ve poured all that I am into making my running dreams a reality. Every time I finish a race, it feels like a win over lupus. Now I’m fast approaching huge milestone accomplishments, and I need financial assistance to “get to the finish line”.  I have completed both half marathons and marathons in all 50 states and have completed the World Marathon Majors twice. Completing 208 marathons and 160 half marathons and achieving Marathon Maniacs Hall of Fame have been an incredible accomplishments. Still in the next 2.5 years, I have even bigger dreams, including completing both a marathon ad half marathon in all 7 continents.  Big dreams come with a big price tag sometimes, and even though I’m working multiple jobs, I still am in need of assistance. To give you an understanding of the expenses, annually I need on average 10 pairs of running shoes, and travel expenses combined with entry fees add up fast. Race fees are $100-$200 each. My running expenses in 2026 and 2027 will be over $65,000. In January 2028, I also hope to run 7 marathons in 7 continents in 7 days, but I can’t afford to complete this year’s goals or the early goals for next year without financial help. I’m hoping you will consider becoming a sponsor to help me break lupus and running barriers and set new records. Will you join my mission? I know I can complete these goals, promote good health and inspire others with your support. By contributing, you’ll also help me raise lupus awareness everywhere I run. All donations will directly fund my running expenses, and all financial support, small or large, is appreciated and invaluable. If you think challenged athletes deserve support and not just elite athletes, please become a sponsor and donate to my cause. Together, we can achieve something truly extraordinary and make a difference one race at a time. I sincerely thank you for your time and consideration. - Claudine

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